North Country Wake Up Weather: November 9, 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- As temperatures begin to drop and many areas across the Great Lakes have already logged their first snowfall, water levels are already above average on Lake Ontario.

According to a weekly update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the first week of November, water levels were lower than a year ago on all lakes except Lakes Erie and Ontario. Specifically, Lake Ontario's water levels are now nine inches above 2020 levels. Levels are also above long-term average November levels on all lakes.