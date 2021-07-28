North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday July 28th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Donald Bender, 54, a Schenectady man found guilty of reckless endangerment stemming from an accident in June 2018 that ended with him hitting a house off of Central Avenue has been sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in State Prison.

In May eyewitnesses testified that Bender could be seen the day of the accident swerving through traffic, blaring the horn of the Nissan Altima he was driving, revving the engine, and "smashing into" vehicles.