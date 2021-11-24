North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday, November 24

(NewsNation Now) — One of Kyle Rittenhouse's former attorneys confirmed he is trying to get the $2 million he helped raise for the 18-year-old's bail payment back for his organization, and he said tax law forbids him from simply giving it to Rittenhouse.

Lin Wood, a controversial defamation attorney, raised money through his FightBack Foundation to pay Rittenhouse's bail last year. He said his foundation's status as a 501(c)(3) charity means he cannot give the money to Rittenhouse.