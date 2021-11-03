North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

CHICAGO (WGN) — The CEO of McDonald's has sparked backlash after text messages he sent Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed that he blamed the parents of two children who were fatally shot in the city.

Texts that Chris Kempczinski sent to Lightfoot were recently made public after a meeting between the two in April. In the messages, Kempczinski blamed the deaths of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams on their parents.