North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) -- Police in North Port, Florida, do not believe that the "misidentification" between Brian Laundrie and his mother Roberta the week he went missing had a major overall impact on the investigation, a spokesman for the department said Tuesday.

North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor admitted Monday that officers watching the Laundrie home believed they saw Brian Laundrie in the family's gray Mustang on Sept. 15. They later realized it was actually Brian's mother Roberta.