North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday September 22nd

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In honor of the fall officially beginning, Stewart's Shops has announced they will be offering the public several fall drinks and treats to celebrate the season.

A couple of the sweet treats customers will be able to request are Stewart's fall-themed milkshakes. The company will be offering their Pumpkin Pie Milkshake and Philly's Apple Pie Milkshake made from their fall ice cream flavors throughout the season.