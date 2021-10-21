North Country Wake Weather: Thursday, October 21, 2021

(NEWS10) -- On October 1, two hikers became lost at night while hiking Sleeping Beauty Mountain in Fort Ann. They did not have headlamps, maps, food, water or hiking equipment. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers were called and located them on the trail. They provided the hikers with jackets, food and water before leading them to the trailhead.

On October 9, forest rangers were called to Kaaterskill High Peak in Greene County to assist two lost hikers who did not have headlamps after dark, That same night, two other hiking groups also needed assistance at Hunter Mountain due to not having lights after dark.