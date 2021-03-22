North Country warms up: Weather forecast looking brighter

(WWTI) – Today is going to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 30s tonight.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s. Rain showers are possible on Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly dry. Temperatures will be in the 60s and we will have warmer overnight lows, near 50 degrees.

We will have more rain on Friday with temperatures in the mid-50s. Weekend temperatures will be cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Saturday and around 50 degrees on Sunday.

