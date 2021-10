NEW YORK --- With a vaccine mandate for FDNY members days away from kicking in, officials warned fire companies across New York City could close and ambulances could be taken off streets because of worker shortages.

Many firefighters and emergency medical workers are still unvaccinated and have no plans of getting the COVID jab. An estimated 20 percent of fire units could close, officials said. New Yorkers could see around 20 percent fewer ambulances on the road.