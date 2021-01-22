North Country weather: 7-day forecast

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Public Service Commission (the Commission) adopted the terms of a $1.5 million settlement with New York State Electric & Gas Corporation for its alleged violations regarding their preparation and restoration efforts for Tropical Storm Isaias (TS Isaias).

On Aug. 4, 2020, TS Isaias struck the State and caused nearly a million power outages, and of those outages, 183,000 were located in the NYSEG service territory — the majority of outages experienced by NYSEG were in its Brewster Division in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties. By 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2020, more than 90% of customers in the NYSEG’s Brewster Division were restored, with full restoration occurring just before 10 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2020.