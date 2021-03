(NEXSTAR) - Three massive earthquakes have struck off the coast of mainland New Zealand, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, spurring four separate tsunami warnings. The first warning was revoked.

The first earthquake, of 7.3 magnitude, hit at 1:27 pm UTC, 94 miles from the Bay of Plenty in New Zealand, according to the Geological Survey. The earthquake shook at a depth of 20.8 km.