North Country weather: 7-day forecast

(WWTI) – We have rain showers and mild temperatures near 60 degrees in the North Country today. The weather will be drier this evening and overnight.

We will wake up Thursday with temperatures already in the 50s. It will be a sunny day with highs in the mid-60s.

We do have some significant rain on the way for Friday with gusty winds in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the 60s and will drop Friday evening into the 30s.

We will have some sunshine on Saturday, but it will be a chilly day with highs in the 40s. More rain will be on the way for Sunday with highs around 50 degrees.

Sunshine will return on Monday with temperatures in the mid-40s. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Tuesday.