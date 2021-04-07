North Country weather: 7-day forecast

(WWTI) – We are experiencing another beautiful day in the North Country with temperatures in the upper-60s and increasing sunshine as the day goes on. We will have clear skies overnight with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be even warmer with temperatures in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.

There is a chance of rain on Friday. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

Saturday will be dry with temperatures in the 70s. Sunday will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 60s.

The rain continues through Monday with temperatures in the upper-50s. We should have drier weather on Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s.

