North Country weather: 7-day forecast

(WWTI) – We have sunshine and warm weather today in the North Country. Highs will be in the mid-70s throughout the day. Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

We will have some afternoon rain showers on Friday. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Saturday will be dry with temperatures in the mid-70s. We will have a stretch of rain for a few days beginning on Sunday and lasting through Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper-60s on Sunday and in the upper-50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday will be dry with temperatures in the 50s.