(WWTI) – We will have high temperatures in the 50s today with mostly cloudy skies and occasional rain showers. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with temperatures in the 60s.

The rain will return on Thursday and last through Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s both days.

The upcoming weekend should be dry and partly cloudy with temperatures near 60 degrees.