North Country weather: 7-day forecast

(WWTI) – This evening will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around 40 degrees. We will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 30s overnight.

Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures around 60 degrees and sunny skies.

Rain returns on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low-50s.

Monday will be dry and sunny with temperatures near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be even warmer with temperatures in the mid-60s.

The pleasant weather continues through Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s.

There is a chance of rain showers on Thursday.