North Country weather: 7-day forecast

(WWTI) – We will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s this evening. Lows will be in the 30s overnight.

Friday will be a rainy day with highs in the 50s.

The rain will continue through Saturday with highs in the upper-40s.

We will get a break from the rain on Sunday with dry weather and highs in the 50s.

The rain will return on Monday with temperatures in the low-50s.

Tuesday will be dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper-40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with temperatures in the 50s.

