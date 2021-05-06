North Country weather: 7-day forecast

(WWTI) – We will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s this evening. Lows will be in the 30s overnight.
Friday will be a rainy day with highs in the 50s.
The rain will continue through Saturday with highs in the upper-40s.
We will get a break from the rain on Sunday with dry weather and highs in the 50s.
The rain will return on Monday with temperatures in the low-50s.
Tuesday will be dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper-40s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with temperatures in the 50s.