North Country weather: 7-day forecast

(WWTI) – We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the North Country this evening. The rain will continue overnight with lows in the 30s.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s with fairly dry weather. We will have rain showers in the afternoon and highs will be in the 50s.

We will get a break from the rain on Sunday with dry weather and highs in the 50s.

The stretch of dry weather will continue through next week, with the exception of rain on Monday.

Highs will be in the 50s Monday through Thursday.