(WWTI) – We will have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-40s this evening throughout the North Country. Overnight lows will be around 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s.

Thursday will be sunny with temperatures around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will gradually increase through the rest of the week and into next week.

Highs will be in the low-60s Friday through Sunday and warm up to nearly 70 degrees on Monday.

Rain showers are possible on Tuesday.