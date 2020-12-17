North Country weather: 7 day forecast

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The latest snowstorm that released up to three feet of snow in locations throughout New York Wednesday night into Thursday morning might end up being in the top 20 snowstorms of all time, according to NEWS10 Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth.

He said with 17.5" of snow measured by the National Weather Service at 7 a.m. Thursday, it's likely to take over at least the number 20 spot held by a storm that dropped 17.7" of snow recorded on April 6-7, 1982. It will also end up on the list of Top 10 December snowstorms.