North Country Weather: 8-4-21

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Clayton has revised their flag policy so that only the American flag and flags of other nations can be raised in the village. Questions have been raised as to why the revision was necessary and if the timing was a coincidence since the new policy followed the River Pride event in the village.

River Pride took place in Clayton during the last weekend of June to support the LGBTQ+ community. In honor of the event the Clayton Village Board approved a request to allow a rainbow flag to be raised under the American Flag at Frink Park.