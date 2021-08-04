North Country Weather: 8-4-21

Here is a summary of our 7-day forecast:
- Wednesday: Dry and partly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 60 degrees.
- Thursday: Dry and partly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees.
- Friday: Dry and sunny with highs in the low-80s.
- Saturday: Dry and cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Chance of storms in the evening and overnight.
- Sunday: Dry and partly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees.
- Monday: Dry and partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.
- Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid-80s.