ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) -- Leader's in New York's education system are calling for more guidance to allow for schools to safely reopen this fall.

On Thursday, New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker issued a statement saying that the state will now be issuing any guidance for the reopening of schools in September. In response, the the New York State Department of Education called on the state to release additional guidance, aiming to assist schools in opening this September.