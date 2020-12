SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new icebreaking pilot program for the Erie Canal and Mohawk River. The program aims to improve resiliency and by testing new ice jam prevention methods as part of the "Reimagine the Canals" initiative in Schenectady County.

"As the former mayor of Schenectady," said New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton, "I know firsthand that flooding from ice jams is serious, and we believe our efforts this year will begin to help mitigate the ice and high-water challenges that Capital Region communities face each winter. We are dedicated to testing new innovations to ensure that our canal-side neighbors will be less affected by winter ice and spring flooding."