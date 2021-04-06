North Country weather: Are you ready for 70 degrees?

(WWTI) – Today has been a beautiful day in the North Country. This evening will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Lows will be in the 30s overnight.

We will wake up to temperatures in the low-40s on Wednesday. Throughout the day we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper-60s.

It will be even warmer on Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. There is a chance of light and scattered showers on Friday, but it will be a nice day overall with temperatures in the mid-60s.

The nice weather continues through Saturday with sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees.

We will have widespread rain on Sunday and temperatures around 60 degrees. The rain showers will continue through the beginning of next week.