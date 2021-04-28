North Country weather: Break from rain overnight, more rain showers Thursday

(WWTI) – Rain showers will subside this evening. We will have cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s overnight.

Rain will return on Thursday with highs in the 60s.

Rain showers will continue through Friday with temperatures in the 40s.

We will get a short break from the rain on Saturday. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

Sunday will be a rainy day with highs around 60 degrees.

The rain continues through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Monday, upper-50s on Tuesday and in the low-60s on Wednesday.