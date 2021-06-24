North Country weather: Chance of rain, thunderstorms Saturday

(WWTI) – Here is a summary of our 7-day forecast:
- Thursday: Dry and sunny with highs around 80 degrees, overnight lows in the 60s
- Friday: Dry, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s
- Saturday: Chance of rain and thunderstorms, highs around 80 degrees
- Sunday: Dry and partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s
- Monday: Dry and partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s
- Tuesday: Dry and partly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees
- Wednesday: Dry and partly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees