North Country weather: Cold front will drop temperatures into 40s Saturday

(WWTI) – Temperatures will be around 51 degrees overnight in the North Country.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds early Thursday morning. Temperatures could get as high as 70 degrees, especially in areas further away from Lake Ontario.

Friday will be a rainy and windy day with temperatures in the 60s. We may even hear a rumble of thunder throughout the day.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, but dry, with temperatures in the mid-40s. We will get rain on Sunday. Temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Monday will be dry with temperatures in the mid-40s. The weather will remain dry on Tuesday, but temperatures will increase into the 50s. Rain showers are possible on Wednesday and temperatures are expected to be in the 50s.