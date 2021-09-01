North Country weather: Kicking off September with mild temperatures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- With Gov. Kathy Hochul bringing the state legislature back for a special session to discuss the possibility of extending the eviction moratorium that was set to expire Tuesday night, some local Republican leaders are in opposition of the new governor's plan.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, Senator Pam Helming, ranker of Housing, Construction and Community Development and Assemblyman Mike Fitzpatrick, member of the Housing Committee, held a press conference Wednesday at the New York State Capitol to discuss the governor's potential moratorium extension plan.