North Country weather: Local 7-day forecast

(WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening throughout the North Country, but will feel more like the 20s with the wind chill. We will have clear skies with temperatures in the low 20s overnight.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s. Easter Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

We will have mild weather for the start of next week. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday before rising to around 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.