North Country weather: May weather getting warmer

Weather

(WWTI) – We will have sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 40s throughout the North Country.

Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low-60s.

Spotty rain showers are possible in some areas on Saturday, but it will be a mostly dry day. Weekend temperatures will be in the 60s.

Temperatures will reach nearly 70 degrees on Monday.

There is a chance of rain on Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-60s.

The skies clear back up on Wednesday and remain sunny through Thursday with highs in the 60s.

