(WWTI) – We will have a couple snow flurries throughout the day today in the North Country. Lows overnight will be in the 20s.

Friday will be dry with temperatures around 40 degrees.

The weekend will remain dry also. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Saturday and around 50 degrees on Sunday.

We will have mild weather to kick off next week. Temperatures will be in the 50s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.