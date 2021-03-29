North Country weather: Mix of winter, spring weather this week

(WWTI) – Today is a chilly day in the North Country. Highs are only near 40 degrees, but the wind chill makes temperatures feel more like the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-60s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 50s. A cold front will come through, turning rain into snow Wednesday night and going into Thursday.

There is a chance of accumulating snow on Thursday. Temperatures will only be in the 30s. Friday will be dry with temperatures around 40 degrees.

We will have a dry weekend with temperatures around 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.