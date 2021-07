JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — During a recent move, the Jefferson County Board of Elections has uncovered a hidden piece of North Country history.

The Board of Elections has found annual records dating back to 1911. The 1911 report found that back on September 18, the county had employed Kenneth Cox as a clerk in the office at $12 per week. They also found that a stenographer by the name of Octavi Worden was also making $12 per week. Both of these employees were making just $624 per year.