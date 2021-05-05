North Country weather not warming up this week

(WWTI) – Today is a rainy day in the North Country with highs in the 50s. We will have partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 40s.

Thursday will be dry and partly cloudy with highs in the low-50s.

The rain returns on Friday and Saturday with highs around 50 degrees. Higher elevation snow showers are possible early Saturday morning.

Mother’s Day weather will be dry, but still cool, with temperatures around 50 degrees.

The rain returns on Monday with highs in the low-50s.

Tuesday will be dry with highs in the 50s.