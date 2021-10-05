North Country weather: October 5, 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- This week is national fire prevention week and North Country residents are being urged to learn safety tips as winter is fast approaching.

In the fall and early winter months, there is an increased risk for house fires as residents begin turning on their heat and spend more time indoors. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, holiday decorations, winter storms and candles also contribute, as half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February.