North Country weather: Quiet weekend ahead, possible snow Monday

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Second stimulus check: IRS gives new guidance on missing payments
- Twitter permanently suspends President Donald Trump’s account
- Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo nominated for Biden’s cabinet
- Lawmakers urge Twitter to join other social media platforms, suspend Trump’s account indefinitely
- With only days left in office, Trump could be impeached again
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.