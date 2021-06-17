North Country weather: Rain on the way Friday afternoon

(WWTI) – We have mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s throughout the North Country today. Overnight lows will be around 60 degrees.

We are expecting afternoon rain showers Friday afternoon with highs in the upper-70s.

The rain will last through Saturday with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday will be dry with highs near 80 degrees.

The rain returns at the start of next week. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s on Monday and in the low-70s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be dry with temperatures in the 60s.