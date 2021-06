(WWTI) – High temperatures are in the mid-80s throughout the North Country this afternoon. It will be warm and muggy this evening with temperatures around 80 degrees. Overnight lows are near 70 degrees.

We are expecting morning rain showers on Tuesday. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with highs in the 80s.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper-70s.

The weekend will be warm and dry with temperatures in the 70s.