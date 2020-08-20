North Country weather: Rain showers possible north of Watertown Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 60s overnight in the North Country tonight.

Tomorrow will be a sunny day with temperatures near 80 degrees. There is the possibility of some rain showers and thunderstorms north of Watertown.

Saturday will be dry and warm, with temperatures in the 80s. There is rain in the forecast for Sunday.

The rain will continue through the beginning of next week with temperatures in the 70s.

