NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an agreement with celebrity chef Mario Batali, restaurateur Joseph Bastianich, their management company B&B Hospitality, and their restaurants Babbo, Lupa, and the closed Del Posto for fostering a hostile work environment that allowed a sexualized culture of misconduct and harassments at their restaurants. The agreement will pay $600,000 to survivors of sexual harassment and discrimination owned by the celebrities.

Following allegations of sexual harassment against Batali in 2017, the Office of the Attorney General had opened an investigation against B&B, Batali, and Bastianich which found that they had engaged in unlawful sex discrimination and retaliation which is against the state and city human rights laws.