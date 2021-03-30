North Country weather: Rainy Wednesday will lead to snowy Thursday

(WWTI) – High temperatures are in the mid-60s throughout the North Country today. Wind gusts may be as strong as 30mph. Clouds will move in tonight and we will have lows around 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be a rainy day with highs in the 50s. Expect to see some accumulating snow on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Friday will be dry with temperatures in the mid-30s. We will have a dry and mild weekend with temperatures around 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will be a bit warmer with temperatures closer to 60 degrees.