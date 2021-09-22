North Country weather: September 22, 2021

Tis the season for cooler temperatures, pumpkin spice lattes and all things fall. Let's talk a little bit about the science behind the day that makes this season so great.

First, let’s talk about the start of fall.In 2021 Fall will begin on Wednesday, September 22 at 3:20 PM EDT. This is the exact moment that the suns rays will be over the equator, this happens at the exact same time all across the globe just in different time zones. The sun will be moving from north to south heading towards the southern hemisphere as they prepare for the start of spring and eventually summer.