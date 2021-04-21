North Country weather: Sunshine returns Friday

(WWTI) – The snow is tapering off this evening in the North Country. Lows overnight will be in the 20s.

Thursday will be cloudy and windy with highs in the 40s.

Sunshine returns on Friday with temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday will be dry with some sunshine and highs near 60 degrees.

Sunday will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 50s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low-50s.

Temperatures will reach 60 degrees on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be even warmer with highs around 70 degrees.