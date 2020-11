The thermometer may be hitting 70° this November, but we have already recorded snow this season. Consider that as a warning sign that winter is coming.

From November 1st through the 7th, the National Weather Service and New York State Office of Emergency Management are partnering up to highlight Winter Weather Awareness Week with different tips each day to help us prepare for anything the winter season has to offer. Below are summarized tips and tidbits from each day this week to keep in mind as we get closer to the winter.