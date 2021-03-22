North Country weather: Sunshine Tuesday before rain arrives Wednesday

(WWTI) – This evening is going to be sunny in the North Country. Temperatures will be in the 50s and we will see a beautiful sunset. Overnight lows will be in the 40s with some high clouds moving in. We will wake up tomorrow to temperatures near 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be a bright day. Despite some high clouds, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.

We will have some rain showers Wednesday afternoon and in the evening. Thursday will be mainly dry with temperatures in the 60s.

The next best chance for some widespread rain is on Friday. Temperatures will fall into the 50s. A cold front will be passing through, dropping temperatures into the 40s on Saturday.

Temperatures will be around 50 degrees on Sunday. We will see some rain also. Temperatures drop to nearly 40 degrees on Monday, with possible snow on the way.