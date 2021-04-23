North Country weather: Sunshine, warm weather Saturday before rain returns Sunday

(WWTI) – Temperatures will be around 50 degrees in the North Country today. Lows overnight will be in the 40s.

Saturday will be warmer with temperatures around 60 degrees. It will be a dry day with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 50s.

Monday will be sunny and dry with temperatures around 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s.

There is a chance of rain for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees both days.

