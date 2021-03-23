North Country weather: Temperatures will drop this weekend

(WWTI) – We have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s in the North Country today. Temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight

Temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Wednesday. There is a chance of rain showers throughout the day. Thursday is mainly quiet weather-wise. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

We are expecting widespread rain on Friday with temperatures close to 60 degrees. A cold front will come through, dropping temperatures into the 40s on Saturday. There is another chance for rain showers on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-40s.

There is a chance of snow showers on Monday. Temperatures will be in the 30s.