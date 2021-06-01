North Country weather: Temperatures will reach nearly 80 degrees Wednesday

(WWTI) – Sunshine is moving in and highs will be in the 70s throughout the North Country today. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees.

Thursday will be a rainy and cloudy day with temperatures around 70 degrees.

Friday will be dry with highs around 70 degrees.

The weekend will be warm and dry. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper-70s before warming up into the 80s on Sunday.

The warm weather will continue through the start of next week temperatures in the 80s on Monday.