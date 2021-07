ST LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Brooks J. Bigwarfe has announced that the Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Civilian Firearms Safety Course.

The course will take place at the Public Safety Building in Canton on August 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m and August 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.