North Country weather update: 9-8-21

NEW YORK (NEWS10) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19.

"Not a single person wants to relive the memories from last year, which is why we are 100 percent committed to doing everything in our power as we continue our battle with COVID," Governor Hochul said. "We are watching the numbers like a hawk and while infections and other key metrics are ticking up, we know what it takes to beat back the virus. We need to double down on exercising basic safety measures like wearing our masks, handwashing, social distancing - and we need everyone to get vaccinated. Our vaccination rates are better than they are in most states, but if you are unvaccinated you are still vulnerable. The vaccine works and it's essential that you complete the vaccine series, and get the booster shot when the time comes.